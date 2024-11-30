Left Menu

Driving Sustainability: Dr. Dinesh Shahra's Mission to Preserve India's Indigenous Cattle Breeds

Dr. Dinesh Shahra visited Kerala to promote the Gau Shakti initiative, focusing on sustainable agriculture and indigenous cattle preservation with DSF collaboration. His involvement in various activities underscored the significance of cattle in ecological balance and sustainability, reinforcing a commitment to traditional wisdom and modern practices.

Updated: 30-11-2024 15:16 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 15:16 IST
Driving Sustainability: Dr. Dinesh Shahra's Mission to Preserve India's Indigenous Cattle Breeds
From Left to Right: Dr Y Krishnamurthy, Vishnu Sharma, Dr. Dinesh Shahra, Nagratnam Sharma and Meera Rajda. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a noteworthy move to encourage sustainable farming and conserve India's native cattle, Dr. Dinesh Shahra, a prominent philanthropist and founder of the Dinesh Shahra Foundation (DSF), visited the Gau Shakti cow camps in Kerala's Poochakad Periya and Bajakudlu Perla villages.

The Gau Shakti initiative, a partnership between DSF and Ramchandrapura Mattha under the leadership of Shankaracharya Raghveshwar Bharati Ji, highlights the essential contribution of cows, cattle, and bulls to ecological balance and sustainable living. Accompanying Dr. Shahra were Meera Rajda, DSF Head, and Dr. Krishnamurthy from Ramchandrapura Mattha, both of whom praised DSF's commitment and Shankaracharya Ji's visionary direction in promoting indigenous cattle welfare.

Dr. Shahra, during the event, emphasized the integral role of cattle in Indian agriculture, acknowledging their contributions that span generations. He pointed out the diverse benefits provided by cattle, including organic manure and biogas, while also fostering a positive spiritual atmosphere. He acclaimed the innovative Musical Gaushala by Vishnu Sharma, where cows are cared for with classical music, merging cultural and nurturing aspects.

During his visit, Dr. Shahra engaged in Gau Puja, tree planting, and the development of eco-friendly cow dung products. These activities further sustainability efforts while minimizing environmental harm. Dr. Shahra concluded by reiterating his dedication to the Gau Shakti initiative and the preservation of native cattle for a sustainable future, expressing gratitude for the guidance of Shankaracharya Raghveshwar Bharati Ji, whose steadfast support fuels the movement.

Dr. Dinesh Shahra, through DSF's Gau Shakti initiative, is determined to fuse traditional knowledge with contemporary sustainable practices to ensure a balanced relationship with nature.

(With inputs from agencies.)

