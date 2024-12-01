Strengthening Europe-Asia Trade: Italy and India's Strategic Partnership

Italian Minister Adolfo Urso has proposed Italy become a strategic gateway for India to access the European market, mirroring India's role for Italy in Asia. This mutualism was discussed during the visit of the Italian ship Amerigo Vespucci to Mumbai, where Urso emphasized the importance of reinforcing lines of connectivity amid new geopolitical changes.

Urso outlined the strategic advantage of enhancing communication channels between the two nations, leveraging routes passing through the Arabian Peninsula. These routes are pivotal for maritime trade and could serve dual purposes as data and information conduits between Asia and Europe.

The minister highlighted a $14 billion annual bilateral trade figure, indicating a desire for an industrial partnership with increased cross-investments—India in Italy for European production, and vice versa, to help India emerge as a leading production hub in Asia.

(With inputs from agencies.)