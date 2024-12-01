Brick by Brick: The Human Cost of Delhi-NCR's Pollution Crisis

Delhi's battle against air pollution has left thousands of construction workers facing a dire economic situation. The city's seasonal construction bans, part of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), aim to combat hazardous pollution but severely impact the livelihoods of local and migrant workers.

Primarily hailing from Bihar and Jharkhand, these workers endure months without income, pushing families into debt. Despite the health risks posed by pollution, workers like Raju Singh say they prefer the dangers to the financial strain of having no work.

Efforts to improve welfare access and supplementary financial aid have been initiated, yet many workers struggle with bureaucratic hurdles. As the city pursues cleaner air, its workers brace for a harsh winter, hoping for solutions that address their economic realities.

