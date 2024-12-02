Left Menu

EY India Report: Strategic Fiscal Reforms Essential for Viksit Bharat Vision

A new EY India report underscores the importance of increased government spending and robust fiscal strategies to achieve India's Viksit Bharat vision. It recommends enhancing tax revenues, revamping fiscal frameworks, and boosting government expenditure to align with developed country standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 11:50 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 11:50 IST
EY India Report: Strategic Fiscal Reforms Essential for Viksit Bharat Vision
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The latest report from EY India highlights the crucial need for elevated government spending to support the Viksit Bharat vision. According to EY India's Economy Watch, the government should implement strategies focused on increasing tax revenues, unlocking untapped tax resources, and adhering to fiscal prudence.

The November edition of EY India's Economy Watch stresses the importance of steady economic growth and a sound fiscal strategy as key drivers for achieving this transformation. The report outlines four critical areas: expanding government expenditure, restructuring the FRBM framework, reforming fiscal transfers, and re-adjusting expenditure priorities.

To achieve developed economy status, the report argues for maintaining a sustained GDP growth of over 7% and a solid fiscal framework. It calls for raising the tax-GDP ratio to 25%, boosting non-tax revenue, and reducing the fiscal deficit. D.K. Srivastava, Chief Policy Advisor at EY India, notes that with focused policy efforts, the aspiration of becoming a developed economy by FY2048 is attainable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024