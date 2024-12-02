Mirae Asset Acquires Sharekhan to Revolutionize Indian Brokerage Market

Mirae Asset Financial Group announced its successful acquisition of Sharekhan, after acquiring all necessary regulatory approvals. This merger sets the stage for Mirae Asset Sharekhan to become a key player within the Mirae Asset family, driving forward a new chapter for both organizations.

The acquisition enables Sharekhan to continue leveraging Mirae Asset's global expertise to expand its business and reach across India. By merging Mirae Asset's international resources with Sharekhan's market position, the companies aim to establish a comprehensive financial services platform catering to a diverse client base. This alliance is symbolized in their new logo, reflecting a harmonious blend of ambitions reminiscent of the growth-focused Indian share market.

The move to acquire Sharekhan aligns with Mirae Asset's strategy to fortify its presence in India's retail brokerage domain. Hyeon-Joo Park, founder and GSO of Mirae Asset Financial Group, emphasized the firm's dedication to India, highlighting the synergy between Mirae's innovative global reach and Sharekhan's local financial expertise. The acquisition promises to deliver groundbreaking wealth creation opportunities for clients.

(With inputs from agencies.)