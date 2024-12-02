French Bonds in Turmoil: Political Threats Sway Market Sentiments

The French bond market reacted sharply on Monday as political uncertainty threatened to destabilize the current government. The risk premium on French government debt climbed, igniting concern among investors wary of potential policy paralysis. This financial jitteriness emerged amidst threats from the National Rally party to challenge the current administration.

In contrast, German bond yields dipped amid weak economic indicators across the eurozone, with data revealing a significant decline in manufacturing activity. The stark economic reality observed across the bloc further compounded investor wariness, leading to fluctuations in bond yields.

While the European Central Bank remained dovish, signaled by a potential rate cut later this month, creditors are closely monitoring developments in France, particularly with a crucial no-confidence vote looming. The resolution of these political and economic uncertainties remains eagerly watched by market participants.

(With inputs from agencies.)