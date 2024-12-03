Left Menu

Rajya Sabha Passes Key Amendment Bill for Oilfield Regulation

The Rajya Sabha approved the Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Amendment Bill, 2024, redefining mineral oils to include petroleum, natural gas, and other hydrocarbons. This legislation empowers the government to regulate exploration, extraction, and environmental conservation, while imposing severe penalties for non-compliance and resolving disputes efficiently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 17:20 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 17:20 IST
Rajya Sabha Passes Key Amendment Bill for Oilfield Regulation
Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, the Rajya Sabha has passed the Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Amendment Bill, 2024. Introduced by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, the bill aims to broaden the scope of mineral oils by officially incorporating petroleum, natural gas, and other hydrocarbons under its purview.

Key features of the amended legislation include a detailed definition of mineral oils, now encompassing hydrocarbons like coal bed methane and shale gas/oil, excluding coal, lignite, and helium. The bill establishes provisions for mining leases covering exploration to production, replacing the term 'mining lease' with 'petroleum lease' for specific activities.

The bill empowers the central government to set regulations on leases, conservation, and extraction methods while managing royalties and taxes. It also introduces stringent penalties, raising fines to up to Rs 25 lakhs for violations, ensuring strict compliance, and appoints officers for dispute resolution, with appeals directed to a tribunal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024