Left Menu

In the Dark Alleys of Delhi: A Vigilante's Tale

Navid Daffuwala's latest novel plunges into the crime-filled streets of Delhi, weaving a narrative of justice and moral complexity. The story follows a determined police officer and a forensic doctor as they unravel a series of murders linked to a vigilante seeking redemption for wronged girls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2024 18:21 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 18:21 IST
In the Dark Alleys of Delhi: A Vigilante's Tale
A Thrilling Novel Set in the Dark Alleys of Delhi. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a gripping narrative set against the bustling backdrop of Delhi, Navid Daffuwala's newest novel delves deep into the chaotic interplay of crime and justice. With rising crime rates instigating fear, a mysterious vigilante disrupts the established order, prompting readers to re-evaluate their moral compass.

The story pivots around the seasoned officer Manoj Khare, who confronts a troublesome case involving brutal murders of affluent businessmen. Joined by forensic expert Anaya Kadri, Khare discovers a daunting pattern: these victims, seemingly unconnected by typical motives, are targeted for retribution in the name of justice for violated women.

The novel challenges readers to consider when the law fails to protect, does a self-proclaimed protector become a savior or a threat? Through rich character development and inspired by real-life issues, Daffuwala's work is a testament to the human struggle with themes of justice and redemption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024