In the Dark Alleys of Delhi: A Vigilante's Tale

In a gripping narrative set against the bustling backdrop of Delhi, Navid Daffuwala's newest novel delves deep into the chaotic interplay of crime and justice. With rising crime rates instigating fear, a mysterious vigilante disrupts the established order, prompting readers to re-evaluate their moral compass.

The story pivots around the seasoned officer Manoj Khare, who confronts a troublesome case involving brutal murders of affluent businessmen. Joined by forensic expert Anaya Kadri, Khare discovers a daunting pattern: these victims, seemingly unconnected by typical motives, are targeted for retribution in the name of justice for violated women.

The novel challenges readers to consider when the law fails to protect, does a self-proclaimed protector become a savior or a threat? Through rich character development and inspired by real-life issues, Daffuwala's work is a testament to the human struggle with themes of justice and redemption.

