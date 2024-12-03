Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Cabinet Approves Innovative Policies for Growth and Development

The Andhra Pradesh cabinet approved various policies to boost Information Technology, Apparel, Textile, and Maritime sectors. It aims to make the state an IT hub, attract substantial investments, create jobs, and develop infrastructure. Policies include incentives for developers and entrepreneurs, promoting economic growth and sustainability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 03-12-2024 21:16 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 21:16 IST
Andhra Pradesh Cabinet Approves Innovative Policies for Growth and Development
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Andhra Pradesh cabinet has given the green light to several transformative policies aimed at fostering growth across key sectors like Information Technology, Apparel, Textile, and Maritime. The state government announced these approvals, signifying a strategic push towards making Andhra Pradesh an IT hub and a center for economic development.

According to AP Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development P Narayana, approvals included tenders for stalled infrastructure projects over Rs 11,000 crore in capital Amaravati. Information and Public Relations Minister K Parthasarathy detailed the IT and Global Capability Centres policy 4.0 for 2024-29, emphasizing the creation of remote, hybrid, and coworking spaces.

The cabinet also sanctioned the Andhra Pradesh Sustainable Electric Mobility and Maritime policies, targeting Rs 30,000 crore investments and the development of ports leveraging the 975 km coastline. The focus remains on job creation, investment attraction, and sustainable growth through well-planned initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024