Andhra Pradesh Cabinet Approves Innovative Policies for Growth and Development

The Andhra Pradesh cabinet has given the green light to several transformative policies aimed at fostering growth across key sectors like Information Technology, Apparel, Textile, and Maritime. The state government announced these approvals, signifying a strategic push towards making Andhra Pradesh an IT hub and a center for economic development.

According to AP Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development P Narayana, approvals included tenders for stalled infrastructure projects over Rs 11,000 crore in capital Amaravati. Information and Public Relations Minister K Parthasarathy detailed the IT and Global Capability Centres policy 4.0 for 2024-29, emphasizing the creation of remote, hybrid, and coworking spaces.

The cabinet also sanctioned the Andhra Pradesh Sustainable Electric Mobility and Maritime policies, targeting Rs 30,000 crore investments and the development of ports leveraging the 975 km coastline. The focus remains on job creation, investment attraction, and sustainable growth through well-planned initiatives.

