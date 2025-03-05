Left Menu

AI: India's Next Big Leap in Job Creation

Zoho CEO Mani Vembu discusses the potential for AI to create new job roles in India, similar to opportunities spawned by the internet and social media. With its talent pool, India can challenge Western markets in AI solutions. Zoho focuses on productivity and industry-specific solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-03-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 19:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the wake of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) revolution, new job roles are set to emerge, echoing the creation of unique careers with the rise of the internet and social media, Zoho CEO Mani Vembu stated on Wednesday.

Amidst India's aspirations to forge its foundational AI model within set timelines, Vembu emphasized the country's capability to compete with established Western markets. This competitive edge is bolstered by India's abundant talent and growing ambition for homegrown solutions.

Tamil Nadu-based Zoho, which specializes in cloud-based software, sees promising growth in developing industry-specific solutions. "We're focusing on verticals with specific needs – our future roadmap is set on this," Vembu told PTI. As AI ushers in transformative job prospects, Vembu highlights the evolving job market landscape, underscoring the integral role of adaptation and readiness.

