AI: India's Next Big Leap in Job Creation

In the wake of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) revolution, new job roles are set to emerge, echoing the creation of unique careers with the rise of the internet and social media, Zoho CEO Mani Vembu stated on Wednesday.

Amidst India's aspirations to forge its foundational AI model within set timelines, Vembu emphasized the country's capability to compete with established Western markets. This competitive edge is bolstered by India's abundant talent and growing ambition for homegrown solutions.

Tamil Nadu-based Zoho, which specializes in cloud-based software, sees promising growth in developing industry-specific solutions. "We're focusing on verticals with specific needs – our future roadmap is set on this," Vembu told PTI. As AI ushers in transformative job prospects, Vembu highlights the evolving job market landscape, underscoring the integral role of adaptation and readiness.

