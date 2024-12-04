Carlos Tavares Resigns as CEO of Stellantis; Interim Leadership Team Appointed Amid Search for Successor

Stellantis N.V., a global automotive giant, announced the resignation of Carlos Tavares as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. The company’s Board of Directors, chaired by John Elkann, has initiated the search for a permanent successor, with the process expected to conclude by mid-2025.

During the transition, Stellantis will be managed by a newly established Interim Executive Committee, led by Chairman John Elkann. This temporary leadership structure aims to ensure business continuity and the effective implementation of the company's long-term strategic objectives.

The company reaffirmed its 2024 financial guidance, initially presented on October 31, 2024, signalling its commitment to operational stability and stakeholder confidence despite the leadership change.

Diverging Views Lead to Leadership Change

Henri de Castries, Stellantis' Senior Independent Director, shed light on the resignation, stating:

"Stellantis’ success has always relied on alignment among shareholders, the Board, and the CEO. However, differing perspectives in recent weeks led to today’s decision."Chairman John Elkann praised Tavares for his contributions, noting:

"Carlos played a pivotal role in creating Stellantis and steering PSA and Opel toward success. His leadership has laid the foundation for Stellantis’ global prominence. We thank him for his dedicated service." Tavares’ Legacy and the Future of StellantisCarlos Tavares leaves behind a significant legacy. Under his leadership:

Stellantis was formed in 2021 through the merger of PSA Group and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, creating one of the world’s largest automakers.

The company delivered notable financial performance, including record profits and advancements in electric vehicle (EV) initiatives.

Tavares spearheaded operational turnarounds for struggling brands like Opel and Peugeot, earning him industry-wide respect.

The Board remains focused on advancing Stellantis’ strategy, including:

Expanding its EV portfolio to lead in the rapidly growing electric mobility market.Strengthening its software and digital transformation efforts, a key area of future profitability.

Continuing to drive sustainability and innovation across its global brands.

While the search for a new CEO progresses, the Interim Executive Committee will prioritize delivering on Stellantis’ operational and strategic goals, ensuring seamless leadership through this period of change.

The company has assured stakeholders that it remains on track to achieve its ambitious vision, with a clear focus on growth, sustainability, and industry leadership.