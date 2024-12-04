Left Menu

Political Turmoil Shakes European Markets Amidst Confidence Votes

European markets are on edge as French lawmakers prepare for no-confidence votes that threaten the fragile coalition government, impacting bond futures and the euro. Meanwhile, South Korea faces its biggest political crisis in decades following President Yoon's martial law reversal, affecting its stock market and currency.

Representative Image Image Credit:

European markets face heightened uncertainty as political turmoil spills over with looming no-confidence votes in France, threatening the political stability of the eurozone's second-largest economy.

Amidst the chaos, French bond futures struggle, and the euro remains weakened, while investors remain wary of further economic impact, as evidenced by the CAC 40's steep decline.

Simultaneously, South Korea's sudden political crisis has rattled Asian markets, with implications for the nation's stock market and currency stability. Key economic indicators will offer further insight into these unfolding events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

