Political Turmoil Shakes European Markets Amidst Confidence Votes

European markets face heightened uncertainty as political turmoil spills over with looming no-confidence votes in France, threatening the political stability of the eurozone's second-largest economy.

Amidst the chaos, French bond futures struggle, and the euro remains weakened, while investors remain wary of further economic impact, as evidenced by the CAC 40's steep decline.

Simultaneously, South Korea's sudden political crisis has rattled Asian markets, with implications for the nation's stock market and currency stability. Key economic indicators will offer further insight into these unfolding events.

(With inputs from agencies.)