Nisus Finance Secures Rs 32.21 Crore in Anchor Book Investment Ahead of IPO

Nisus Finance Services Co Limited, specializing in Transaction Advisory Services and Asset Management, has raised Rs 32.21 crore through an anchor book process. An array of esteemed investors participated, signifying market confidence. The firm, known for real estate financing, is gearing up for its upcoming IPO.

  Country:
  • India

Nisus Finance Services Co Limited, a key player in the field of Transaction Advisory Services and Asset Management, has successfully raised capital worth Rs 32.21 crore. This financial boost comes via an anchor book process completed on December 03, just before the company's planned Initial Public Offering (IPO).

The anchor book offering saw participation from eleven prominent investors, underscoring the firm's strong market reputation. Notable participants include Chhatisgarh Investments Limited, Negen Undiscovered Value Fund, Alpha Alternatives Financial Services Private Limited, and Aarth AIF, among others.

Nisus Finance, under the leadership of Amit Anil Goenka and Mridula Amit Goenka, has a deep-rooted presence in real estate financing and capital markets. With over 15 years of industry experience, the company operates with a formidable asset management portfolio, leveraging proprietary data and market insights to maintain trust among its clients and partners.

