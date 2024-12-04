Left Menu

India's Struggles in Capturing 'China Plus One' Strategy

India has struggled to benefit from the 'China Plus One' strategy. While Vietnam, Thailand, and others gain export share, India's manufacturing potential remains underutilized. Factors like cheaper labor and FTAs are missing. The EU's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism further challenges India's iron and steel exports, imposing higher tariffs and compliance costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2024 15:32 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 15:24 IST
India's Struggles in Capturing 'China Plus One' Strategy
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A recent report by government think tank Niti Aayog highlights India’s ongoing battle to seize opportunities from the ‘China Plus One’ strategy. This approach aims to diversify global supply chains away from China. However, neighboring nations like Vietnam, Thailand, Cambodia, and Malaysia have surged ahead in expanding their export shares.

The report attributes their success to factors such as cheaper labor, simplified tax laws, lower tariffs, and a proactive attitude in signing Free Trade Agreements (FTAs). These elements have helped them capture a larger portion of global exports, while India's progress remains limited.

Additionally, India faces challenges from the European Union’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), set to impact industries like iron and steel due to potential tariffs. This measure, designed to prevent carbon leakage, will impose compliance costs, affecting India's trade competitiveness in the EU market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024