SA and Nigeria Deepen Bilateral Ties at 11th Bi-National Commission Session

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu have reaffirmed the strong fraternal relations between South Africa and Nigeria, highlighting decades of partnership and shared goals. This commitment was showcased at the 11th session of the South Africa-Nigeria Bi-National Commission (BNC), which also marked the 30th anniversary of formal diplomatic relations between the two nations.

In a joint communique, both leaders acknowledged Nigeria’s pivotal support for South Africa’s liberation movements during the apartheid era. This enduring solidarity remains a cornerstone of their relationship, which now encompasses robust cooperation across multiple sectors.

President Tinubu, in South Africa on a working visit at the invitation of President Ramaphosa, co-chaired the BNC held in Cape Town. Preliminary meetings among senior officials (28–29 November) and ministers (2 December) set the stage for the high-level session.

Strengthening Bilateral Cooperation

The Heads of State reaffirmed their commitment to deepening bilateral relations through enhanced strategic cooperation. Notable outcomes included:

Recognition of over 34 bilateral agreements signed since 1994, covering a wide range of sectors.

Agreement to finalize a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on an Early Warning Mechanism by March 2025, during South Africa's Minister of International Relations’ visit to Nigeria for political consultations.

Continued negotiations on new agreements to address emerging opportunities and challenges.

Promoting Trade and Investment

Both nations celebrated robust economic cooperation and discussed strategies to further enhance bilateral trade and investment. Key highlights include:

South African companies’ significant investments in Nigeria, with a call for reciprocal Nigerian investments in South Africa.

Emphasis on creating enabling business environments to foster partnerships in mining, infrastructure (rail, roads, ports), and other key sectors. Nigeria invited South Africa’s Development Finance Institutions to co-finance critical infrastructure projects.

Commitment to leveraging the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to achieve balanced and increased trade.

Tackling Shared Challenges

The leaders outlined collaborative programs to address common challenges, including:

Food and nutrition security.

Strengthening digital connectivity and expanding digital literacy.

Advancing artificial intelligence development and data protection initiatives.

The convening of a South Africa-Nigeria business roundtable on the margins of the BNC enabled leaders to engage with business executives, further strengthening economic ties.

Regional and Global Cooperation

The Heads of State addressed regional and international concerns:

Nigeria highlighted ECOWAS efforts to promote peace in West Africa, while South Africa shared updates on SADC initiatives in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo and northern Mozambique. Both nations emphasized the urgency of the AU Agenda 2063 aspiration to "Silence the Guns."

Condemnation of the conflict in Sudan and a call for global support to alleviate the resulting humanitarian crisis.

Reaffirmation of the need for a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict, alongside solidarity with Western Sahara's struggle for self-determination.

Global Leadership and Governance

The leaders renewed their advocacy for a reformed United Nations Security Council to promote a more equitable international system. They also congratulated each other on achievements in global governance:

South Africa lauded Nigeria’s Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala for her reappointment as WTO Director General.

Nigeria commended South Africa for assuming the G20 Presidency and its focus on inclusive growth, industrialization, and innovation.

Advancing the African Agenda

The two nations pledged to collaborate with the African Union and other stakeholders to implement Agenda 2063, Africa’s long-term development blueprint.

A Warm Conclusion

President Tinubu expressed gratitude for South Africa’s hospitality and reaffirmed Nigeria’s dedication to strengthening bilateral ties.

The outcomes of the 11th BNC session underscore a shared vision for a prosperous, secure, and interconnected Africa, driven by strategic partnerships and mutual respect.