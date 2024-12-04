STOXX 600 Soars Amidst Political Uncertainty and Sector Shifts

On Wednesday, technology and automobile stocks powered Europe's benchmark STOXX 600 index to a near one-month high. Investors are watching closely as French lawmakers gear up for a significant no-confidence vote likely to topple Prime Minister Michel Barnier's government.

As of 0930 GMT, the STOXX 600 had gained 0.3%, driven by a 0.4% rise in France's CAC 40 and a robust 0.8% increase in Germany's DAX, which soared past the 20,000-point threshold for the first time. The political uncertainty in France casts shadows over the country's massive budget deficit, with the no-confidence vote debate scheduled to begin at 1500 GMT.

Economic concerns mount as data expose the impact of this uncertainty on France's services sector. Meanwhile, individual stocks like Vestas, Signify, AstraZeneca, and Novartis experienced fluctuations due to executive changes and stock downgrades. The auto sector emerged as the top gainer, led by Stellantis, amidst rumors of new leadership, which were later denied.

(With inputs from agencies.)