Royal Enfield Expands Global Footprint with New CKD Facility in Thailand

Royal Enfield, part of Eicher Motors, has launched its sixth CKD assembly facility in Thailand. This strategic expansion aims to tap into the mid-segment market and meet regional demand. The plant has a capacity of over 30,000 units annually, highlighting Royal Enfield's commitment to international growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2024 15:49 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 15:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Royal Enfield, a subsidiary of Eicher Motors, announced on Wednesday the commencement of a new Completely Knocked-down (CKD) assembly facility in Thailand, marking a significant step in its international expansion strategy.

The Thailand plant becomes the sixth CKD unit globally for Royal Enfield, following facilities in Argentina, Colombia, Brazil, Bangladesh, and Nepal. CEO B Govindarajan emphasized the company's focus on investing in markets with substantial growth potential.

With an installed capacity exceeding 30,000 units per year, the new facility aims to capture the mid-segment motorcycle market in Thailand while also catering to the region's increasing demand. CCO Yadvinder Singh Guleria expressed confidence in the plant's potential to strengthen Royal Enfield's presence in Thailand and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

