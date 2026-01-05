Honoring Heroes: The Dhruva Motorcycle Rally
The Dhruva motorcycle rally, led by Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma, spans 740 kilometers from Udhampur to Rajouri. It honors India's heroes and aims at veteran outreach. Events include wreath-laying at war memorials, medical aid for veterans, and a tribute to the indomitable spirit of soldiers.
The Northern Army Commander, Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma, participated in the Dhruva motorcycle rally from Udhampur, as a tribute to India's heroic soldiers and to bolster the Army's veteran outreach and military-civil collaboration.
Ahead of the upcoming 10th Veterans' Day, the commander laid a wreath at Dhruva War Memorial, reverencing the sacrifices made by many for the nation. The rally, which covers about 740 kilometers, was ceremonially initiated by Param Vir Chakra awardee Honorary Captain Bana Singh and Chinta Devi, wife of late Naib Subedar Chunni Lal.
The motorcycle rally aims to celebrate India's bravehearts, traversing the picturesque Pir Panjal region and ending at Rajouri before Veterans' Day. It features several events, like wreath-laying ceremonies and medical camps for ex-servicemen, emphasizing the Army's commitment to its veterans and their health needs.
