Tragic Motorcycle Crash Claims Two Lives in Odisha's Ganjam District
A motorcycle crash in Odisha's Ganjam district resulted in the deaths of two individuals and left another seriously injured. The accident occurred when the bike hit a roadside tree. Local firefighters helped rescue the injured, who were then taken to a hospital for treatment.
A tragic accident occurred in Odisha's Ganjam district, claiming the lives of two young men and leaving another critically injured. The incident took place on Wednesday near Mandarada under the jurisdiction of Jarada police station, as reported by local authorities.
According to police reports, all three individuals were traveling together on a motorcycle heading towards Mandarada when it collided with a roadside tree. Emergency responders, including local firefighters, rushed to the scene to provide assistance, rescuing the injured and transporting them to Patrapur hospital.
Unfortunately, doctors at the hospital declared two of the victims, Rahul Nayak and Kedar Naik from Banamali village, deceased upon arrival. The third individual, who sustained serious injuries, was later moved to MKCG Medical College and Hospital for further treatment due to his critical condition.
