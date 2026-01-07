Left Menu

Tragic Motorcycle Crash Claims Two Lives in Odisha's Ganjam District

A motorcycle crash in Odisha's Ganjam district resulted in the deaths of two individuals and left another seriously injured. The accident occurred when the bike hit a roadside tree. Local firefighters helped rescue the injured, who were then taken to a hospital for treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berhampur | Updated: 07-01-2026 20:11 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 20:11 IST
Tragic Motorcycle Crash Claims Two Lives in Odisha's Ganjam District
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident occurred in Odisha's Ganjam district, claiming the lives of two young men and leaving another critically injured. The incident took place on Wednesday near Mandarada under the jurisdiction of Jarada police station, as reported by local authorities.

According to police reports, all three individuals were traveling together on a motorcycle heading towards Mandarada when it collided with a roadside tree. Emergency responders, including local firefighters, rushed to the scene to provide assistance, rescuing the injured and transporting them to Patrapur hospital.

Unfortunately, doctors at the hospital declared two of the victims, Rahul Nayak and Kedar Naik from Banamali village, deceased upon arrival. The third individual, who sustained serious injuries, was later moved to MKCG Medical College and Hospital for further treatment due to his critical condition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Interpol-Traced Gangster Aman Bhainswal Deported to India

Interpol-Traced Gangster Aman Bhainswal Deported to India

 India
2
Controversial Veil Removal Sparks Debate as Doctor Joins Duty

Controversial Veil Removal Sparks Debate as Doctor Joins Duty

 India
3
India Awaits Budget Session Dates Amid Fiscal Reform Anticipation

India Awaits Budget Session Dates Amid Fiscal Reform Anticipation

 India
4
Govt seeks more details from X, including specific action taken on obscene content linked to Grok AI, steps to prevent it: Sources to PTI.

Govt seeks more details from X, including specific action taken on obscene c...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven fintech boosts long-term bank stability but raises short-term risks

Post-pandemic surge in AI-powered mHealth reshapes healthcare delivery

Education’s AI revolution rests on telecommunications and ethics

Generative AI forces rethink of authorship, ownership and creative rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026