Left Menu

Biden's $600 Million Commitment: Transforming Africa with the Lobito Corridor Railway

President Joe Biden pledged $600 million for the Lobito Corridor railway in Africa, a major investment aimed at connecting critical mineral resources. This initiative marks the largest U.S. train investment outside its borders and forms part of the strategy to counter China's influence in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ltur | Updated: 04-12-2024 21:32 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 21:32 IST
Biden's $600 Million Commitment: Transforming Africa with the Lobito Corridor Railway
  • Country:
  • Australia

President Joe Biden has announced a $600 million investment in the Lobito Corridor railway project in sub-Saharan Africa, describing it as a 'game changer' for the region. This substantial commitment seeks to refurbish 800 miles of train lines across Zambia, Congo, and Angola, with an eye toward boosting U.S. influence amidst China's growing presence on the continent.

The railway is poised to transform logistics and trade dynamics by significantly reducing cargo transit times from Africa to the United States. Biden highlighted the railway's potential not only in linking southern Africa's coasts but also in converting the region from a food importer to an exporter, a move which could generate millions of jobs in Congo according to President Felix Tshisekedi.

This project represents the largest U.S. investment in a railway outside the country, setting the stage for increased Western private sector involvement in Africa. Backed by diverse financing from the EU, the Group of Seven, and African banks, the U.S. aims to leverage this initiative against China's infrastructure dominance under the Belt and Road strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024