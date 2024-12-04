Biden's $600 Million Commitment: Transforming Africa with the Lobito Corridor Railway

President Joe Biden has announced a $600 million investment in the Lobito Corridor railway project in sub-Saharan Africa, describing it as a 'game changer' for the region. This substantial commitment seeks to refurbish 800 miles of train lines across Zambia, Congo, and Angola, with an eye toward boosting U.S. influence amidst China's growing presence on the continent.

The railway is poised to transform logistics and trade dynamics by significantly reducing cargo transit times from Africa to the United States. Biden highlighted the railway's potential not only in linking southern Africa's coasts but also in converting the region from a food importer to an exporter, a move which could generate millions of jobs in Congo according to President Felix Tshisekedi.

This project represents the largest U.S. investment in a railway outside the country, setting the stage for increased Western private sector involvement in Africa. Backed by diverse financing from the EU, the Group of Seven, and African banks, the U.S. aims to leverage this initiative against China's infrastructure dominance under the Belt and Road strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)