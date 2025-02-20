Swiss Court Convicts Former Gunvor Employee in Congo Oil Bribery Case

A top Swiss court has convicted a former employee of commodity trading giant Gunvor for bribing officials in the Republic of Congo to secure oil contracts, marking a rare legal case within Switzerland's massive $80 billion commodities trading industry.

This case highlights longstanding issues regarding corruption. In Thursday's decision, the court revealed over $35 million in bribes exchanged during an 18-month period in 2010-2011, ostensibly intended for Congolese officials. The ruling comes on the heels of a similar high-profile corruption conviction of Trafigura and a former executive concerning Angolan oil deals.

The French national involved, who served as a finance manager, received a 24-month suspended prison sentence and must pay $950,000 in compensation, according to the Swiss Federal Criminal Court. Gunvor has opted not to comment, and the defendant, unnamed due to Swiss legal restrictions, maintains his innocence through his lawyer.

