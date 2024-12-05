Govt Partners with Hawke’s Bay Farmers to Boost Resilience and Productivity

The Government has announced a strategic partnership with Hawke’s Bay farmers and the Regional Council to enhance farm productivity and strengthen resilience against adverse weather events. Minister of Agriculture Todd McClay made the announcement during a ceremony in Hawke’s Bay, emphasizing the importance of equipping the agricultural sector to face future challenges.

The Government is co-investing $995,000 to expand the Land for Life (LFL) pilot programme, which has already delivered positive results for 12 farms in the region. The initiative will now scale up to include 100 farms, with a vision to reach 300 farms in the coming years.

“The Land for Life programme provides farmers with the tools they need to adapt to changing conditions, recover from recent cyclones, and maximize profitability,” said Mr. McClay. “It represents a sustainable way forward, balancing economic gains with environmental responsibility.”

Key Benefits of the Programme

The LFL programme focuses on optimizing land use for agriculture while also generating additional income through innovative strategies such as carbon credits and timber production. Projected benefits include:

Economic Growth: Up to $380 million in cumulative gains for participating farmers over 30 years.

Environmental Impact: Avoiding $1.5 billion in costs from reduced landslides and improving water quality.

Climate Action: Sequestration of 61,000 tonnes of CO2-equivalent emissions.

Farm Resilience: Enhancing farms’ capacity to withstand extreme weather events and maintain productivity.

The programme aligns with New Zealand’s international climate commitments while securing the long-term viability of rural communities.

Scaling Towards a Sustainable Future

With this co-investment, the LFL model will be refined and expanded, aiming for a self-sustaining system that delivers long-term benefits. Once validated, the programme could be rolled out nationwide, offering a blueprint for integrating economic growth with environmental stewardship across New Zealand’s agricultural sector.

“This initiative demonstrates our commitment to supporting our world-class farmers and growers, ensuring their continued success while addressing environmental challenges,” Mr. McClay added.

Addressing the Bigger Picture

The announcement comes in the wake of severe weather events, including recent cyclones that devastated parts of the Hawke’s Bay region. The Government’s partnership with local farmers is seen as a critical step in building resilience against future disruptions, with the added benefit of contributing to New Zealand’s broader economic and climate goals.

Stakeholders in the agricultural sector have welcomed the move, noting its potential to serve as a model for balancing productivity with sustainability. Future plans for the LFL initiative include integrating additional technologies, scaling research, and fostering stronger collaboration between farmers and environmental experts.

As the programme grows, it is expected to transform the way New Zealand farms adapt to changing climates, securing the prosperity of rural communities and maintaining the country’s reputation as a global leader in sustainable agriculture.