Left Menu

Fairfax India's Strategic Move: Expanding Stake in Bengaluru Airport

Fairfax India Holdings increases its stake in Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL) to 74% by acquiring an additional 10% interest for $255 million from Siemens Projects Ventures. This transaction is set to conclude in Q1 2025, with payments in installments. BIAL operates Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2024 13:14 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 13:14 IST
Fairfax India's Strategic Move: Expanding Stake in Bengaluru Airport
  • Country:
  • India

Fairfax India Holdings is set to enhance its influence in the aviation sector by acquiring an additional 10% stake in Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL), elevating its total holding to 74%.

Currently, BIAL is a collaboration between Fairfax India, the Airports Authority of India, and the Karnataka State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation, with the latter two each holding a 13% stake. The $255 million transaction is slated to conclude in Q1 2025, with the payment distributed across three installments, the first of which will occur upon finalization.

Fairfax India Founder Prem Watsa highlighted the ongoing growth potential within BIAL and praised the exceptional track record of the management team led by Hari Marar. The Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, India's pioneering greenfield airport established via a public-private partnership, is central to BIAL's operations, which are secured by an exclusive concession agreement with the Indian government until 2068.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024