Corruption Scandal Rocks Aviation Industry Leader

In a major anti-corruption move, Tan Ruisong, formerly at the helm of the Aviation Industry Corporation of China, has been expelled from the Communist Party. This announcement was made by China's anti-graft watchdog on Monday.

The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection revealed that Tan exploited his influential position to accrue a large amount of bribes and benefits within the military sector.

This high-profile expulsion underscores the government's continued crackdown on corruption within major industries and sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)