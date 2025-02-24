Corruption Scandal Rocks Aviation Industry Leader
Tan Ruisong, former chairman of Aviation Industry Corporation of China, was expelled from the Communist Party for corruption. He was found guilty of accepting substantial bribes and misusing his position in the military sector, as announced by China's Central Commission for Discipline Inspection.
In a major anti-corruption move, Tan Ruisong, formerly at the helm of the Aviation Industry Corporation of China, has been expelled from the Communist Party. This announcement was made by China's anti-graft watchdog on Monday.
The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection revealed that Tan exploited his influential position to accrue a large amount of bribes and benefits within the military sector.
This high-profile expulsion underscores the government's continued crackdown on corruption within major industries and sectors.
