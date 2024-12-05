Left Menu

Vietnam Suspends Temu: A Blow to Chinese E-commerce Giant

Vietnam has suspended online retailer Temu's operations for missing a government registration deadline. This move raises concerns about the company's product authenticity and impact on local manufacturers. Temu is working with authorities to rectify the situation amidst investigations in Europe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hanoi | Updated: 05-12-2024 14:46 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 14:30 IST
Vietnam Suspends Temu: A Blow to Chinese E-commerce Giant
Representative Image Image Credit: https://commons.wikimedia.org/
  • Country:
  • Vietnam

Vietnam has halted the activities of Chinese online retailer Temu following its failure to meet the government's registration deadline, set for the end of November. The future of Temu, affiliated with Chinese e-commerce giant Pinduoduo, remains uncertain as it seeks to comply with regulations.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade had expressed concerns over the authenticity of Temu's low-priced products and their effects on Vietnamese manufacturers. Temu initiated its operations in Vietnam in October, enticing consumers with steep discounts and free shipping. Despite submitting necessary documents, it fell short of finalizing registration, leading to governmental action.

In response, Vietnamese language options were removed from Temu's platform, with a statement clarifying its efforts to register its e-commerce services. Concurrently, Temu is under investigation in Europe over allegations related to illegal product sales. The situation signifies a setback for Chinese e-commerce's influence in Vietnam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024