Vietnam Suspends Temu: A Blow to Chinese E-commerce Giant

Vietnam has halted the activities of Chinese online retailer Temu following its failure to meet the government's registration deadline, set for the end of November. The future of Temu, affiliated with Chinese e-commerce giant Pinduoduo, remains uncertain as it seeks to comply with regulations.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade had expressed concerns over the authenticity of Temu's low-priced products and their effects on Vietnamese manufacturers. Temu initiated its operations in Vietnam in October, enticing consumers with steep discounts and free shipping. Despite submitting necessary documents, it fell short of finalizing registration, leading to governmental action.

In response, Vietnamese language options were removed from Temu's platform, with a statement clarifying its efforts to register its e-commerce services. Concurrently, Temu is under investigation in Europe over allegations related to illegal product sales. The situation signifies a setback for Chinese e-commerce's influence in Vietnam.

(With inputs from agencies.)