Left Menu

Delhi Metro's Blue Line Brought to a Halt by Cable Theft

The Delhi Metro's Blue Line faced a six-hour disruption after 140 meters of signaling cables were stolen between Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar. Services resumed at 1:38 pm following swift repairs. The incident drew criticism from former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, highlighting security concerns in the capital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2024 16:45 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 16:45 IST
Delhi Metro's Blue Line Brought to a Halt by Cable Theft
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Services on the Delhi Metro's bustling Blue Line were disrupted for approximately six hours on Thursday due to the theft of signalling cables. Commuters experienced significant delays as authorities scrambled to address the situation.

The Blue Line, one of the busiest corridors in the network, connects Dwarka with Vaishali and Noida City Centre. At 8 am, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) informed the public about the incident. By 1:38 pm, normal operations resumed after a brisk repair effort.

In response to the disruption, former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal publicly criticized Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the incident, questioning the security measures in place within the capital. Kejriwal's remarks underscore the challenges faced by urban infrastructure in ensuring safety and reliability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024