Delhi Metro's Blue Line Brought to a Halt by Cable Theft
The Delhi Metro's Blue Line faced a six-hour disruption after 140 meters of signaling cables were stolen between Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar. Services resumed at 1:38 pm following swift repairs. The incident drew criticism from former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, highlighting security concerns in the capital.
- Country:
- India
Services on the Delhi Metro's bustling Blue Line were disrupted for approximately six hours on Thursday due to the theft of signalling cables. Commuters experienced significant delays as authorities scrambled to address the situation.
The Blue Line, one of the busiest corridors in the network, connects Dwarka with Vaishali and Noida City Centre. At 8 am, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) informed the public about the incident. By 1:38 pm, normal operations resumed after a brisk repair effort.
In response to the disruption, former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal publicly criticized Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the incident, questioning the security measures in place within the capital. Kejriwal's remarks underscore the challenges faced by urban infrastructure in ensuring safety and reliability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
