India Partners with ADB for Climate-Resilient Water Project in Meghalaya

In a bid to bolster water security and climate resilience, the Government of India and the Asian Development Bank signed a $50 million loan agreement on Thursday. The project aims to construct water-harvesting systems across Meghalaya, improving access to water and reducing climate change vulnerability, the Ministry of Finance announced.

This substantial initiative will see the creation of 532 small water-storage facilities with climate-resilient designs, spanning 12 districts. These facilities are intended to manage heavy rainfall and prevent flash floods during monsoon seasons, ensuring water availability during drier periods. It aims to develop 3,000 hectares of command area for effective irrigation and build 50 weather stations to gather climate data.

The ADB-backed project seeks to empower the Meghalaya State Watershed and Wasteland Development Agency and the Soil and Water Conservation Department. By offering training to farmers, particularly women, in advanced horticulture and fishery techniques, the endeavor aims to boost livelihood productivity. This approach aligns with the Meghalaya State Water Policy 2019's goals of sustainable water resource management through an inclusive, adaptive strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)