UK-Ukraine Financial Alliance: A Historic Loan Agreement

UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves and Ukraine's Finance Minister Sergii Marchenko have signed a deal for a £2.26 billion loan to support Ukraine. The Treasury reported the first installment will be disbursed next week. This move signifies a strong financial collaboration between the two nations amidst ongoing challenges.

Updated: 02-03-2025 03:40 IST | Created: 02-03-2025 03:40 IST
In an unprecedented financial collaboration, UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves and Ukraine's Finance Minister Sergii Marchenko announced an agreement involving a hefty £2.26 billion loan to Ukraine. The UK Treasury confirmed the signing on Saturday, highlighting the important financial support.

The agreement represents a significant step in strengthening economic ties between the UK and Ukraine, as both countries navigate complex economic landscapes. The loan aims to bolster Ukraine's financial stability during a time of need.

According to the statement, the first installment of the loan will be disbursed next week, showcasing the urgency and commitment of the UK government to support Ukraine promptly. As per current conversion rates, the loan amounts to approximately $2.84 billion.

