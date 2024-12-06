ADB Funds Mongolia’s First Certified Green Campus with $13.5 Million Loan

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has signed a 45.7 billion Mongolian togrog ($13.5 million) senior secured loan with Orchlon School and Kindergarten Complex LLC to support the development of Mongolia's first internationally certified green campus.

The project involves the construction of a four-story school annex featuring state-of-the-art facilities, including science, arts, and engineering laboratories, as well as indoor multipurpose sports halls. The campus will be designed in accordance with the globally recognized Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies (EDGE) certification program. It will aim for at least 20% reductions in energy consumption, water usage, and embodied energy in construction materials.

“This is ADB’s first private sector intervention in Mongolia’s education sector and reflects our commitment to fostering inclusive and sustainable development,” said Suzanne Gaboury, ADB Director General for Private Sector Operations. “By supporting the country’s first green campus, we are advancing both educational infrastructure and environmental sustainability.”

Addressing Climate Challenges in Education

Mongolia faces significant climate change risks, which include extreme weather events that disrupt schooling and increase absenteeism, particularly in rural and underserved areas. The Orchlon green campus aims to mitigate such challenges by creating resilient, sustainable infrastructure that supports continued learning despite climate-related disruptions.

ADB's involvement also highlights the importance of addressing systemic challenges in education through investments in facilities that combine academic excellence with sustainability. Green buildings remain a relatively new concept in Mongolia, and the Orchlon project sets a benchmark for future development in the sector.

Enhancing Access to High-Quality Education

Orchlon School, the largest private K-12 institution in Mongolia, was founded in 2001 and serves nearly 2,000 students. It is the only institution in the country offering a dual curriculum integrating Mongolia's National Secondary Education framework and the globally respected Cambridge International curriculum.

The new annex will enable Orchlon to expand enrollment capacity and provide access to quality bilingual education for more students. The focus on cultural preservation alongside cutting-edge academic and environmental standards reinforces Orchlon's role as a leader in educational innovation.

Vision for Sustainable Growth

“We are thrilled to partner with ADB on this groundbreaking project,” said Batmunkh Dashdeleg, Principal and Founder of Orchlon School. “This expansion not only enhances the opportunities for students to receive a world-class education but also sets a precedent for sustainable building practices in Mongolia.”

In addition to promoting education, the project is expected to create jobs and encourage the adoption of sustainable construction practices within the country. Orchlon’s commitment to academic excellence, environmental stewardship, and community development has earned it numerous accolades, positioning it as a trailblazer in Mongolia’s education sector.

A Catalyst for Change

With ADB’s funding and strategic support, the Orchlon green campus is set to become a model for integrating sustainability into education infrastructure in Mongolia. The project aligns with ADB’s broader goals of fostering inclusive development, mitigating climate impacts, and advancing environmental resilience in the Asia-Pacific region.

By leveraging private sector partnerships, ADB continues to drive innovation and sustainable growth, particularly in sectors critical to human capital development.