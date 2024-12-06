Left Menu

UPDATE 1-UK rail services disrupted due to communications fault

Some British rail services including connections to London's Heathrow Airport were disrupted on Friday due to a nationwide fault with the communication system used between train drivers and signallers, a statement from National Rail said. Departure information available online showed services delayed into and from stations in London and other major cities.

Reuters | Updated: 06-12-2024 14:48 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 14:48 IST
Departure information available online showed services delayed into and from stations in London and other major cities. In a later statement, National Rail said: "This issue is mainly affecting trains on some routes leaving the depot to start their service. However, trains can run normally once they are underway."

Departure information available online showed services delayed into and from stations in London and other major cities. In a later statement, National Rail said: "This issue is mainly affecting trains on some routes leaving the depot to start their service. However, trains can run normally once they are underway."

