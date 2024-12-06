UPDATE 1-UK rail services disrupted due to communications fault

Some British rail services including connections to London's Heathrow Airport were disrupted on Friday due to a nationwide fault with the communication system used between train drivers and signallers, a statement from National Rail said.

Departure information available online showed services delayed into and from stations in London and other major cities. In a later statement, National Rail said: "This issue is mainly affecting trains on some routes leaving the depot to start their service. However, trains can run normally once they are underway."

