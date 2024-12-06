Left Menu

Take metro to avoid getting stuck in traffic, police tells Diljit Dosanjh fans

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-12-2024 22:18 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 22:18 IST
Take metro to avoid getting stuck in traffic, police tells Diljit Dosanjh fans
  • Country:
  • India

With Namma Metro's service to Madavara fully functional and just a stone's throw away from the much-anticipated singer Diljit Dosanjh's concert venue, police have advised attendees to use public transport to avoid traffic snarls.

The concert, part of Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati 10-city India tour, is being held at the Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre on Friday.

The roads connecting the venue, popularly known as Nice Grounds, are usually congested with Tumakuru-bound vehicles on weekends.

The statement issued by the Traffic Police read, "As thousands of people are expected to attend the Dil-Luminati music programme organised by Saregama India Limited at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre, Madavara, Tumakuru Road, at 6 pm today, and a weekend, heavy traffic is expected, the public arriving for the programme is encouraged to use public transport." Reports circulating online suggested that the Namma Metro service had been extended to midnight. The last metro usually departs at 11 pm.

However, a spokesperson for the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited told PTI that there would be no special extended service for the concert and that the last train would leave at 11 pm, as usual.

"We received no request from either the police or the organisers to extend the timing, as is being reported in the media," added the spokesperson.

The concert began at around 7.30 pm, but attendees were seen arriving as early as 6 pm to avoid the crowd.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinians in Gaza, an accusation Israel rejects, reports AP.

Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinian...

 Global
2
Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controversy

Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controv...

 Global
3
Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

 Global
4
Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024