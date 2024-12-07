Left Menu

CRR cut by RBI expected to provide support to Net Interest Margins of banks: Report

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) decision to cut the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) is expected to provide marginal support to the Net Interest Margins (NIMs) of banks, according to a report by Axis Securities.

ANI | Updated: 07-12-2024 10:08 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 10:08 IST
CRR cut by RBI expected to provide support to Net Interest Margins of banks: Report
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) decision to cut the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) is expected to provide marginal support to the Net Interest Margins (NIMs) of banks, according to a report by Axis Securities. The report highlighted that this move would help improve liquidity conditions while also supporting the broader economic growth agenda.

From a banking perspective, the report mentioned that the CRR cut would slightly benefit NIMs. However, the potential for a rate cut in February 2025 could create margin pressures, particularly for banks with a higher share of floating-rate loans. This is because the cost of funds (CoF) for banks would decrease gradually, leading to a lag in rate adjustments. It said "We believe this would lend slight support to NIMs for banks. Going forward, the RBI will continue to be nimble and proactive in its liquidity management operations to ensure that money market interest rates evolve in an orderly manner and the productive requirements of the economy are met".

The RBI announced a 50 basis points (bps) cut in CRR in the latest Monetary Policy meeting, reducing it from 4.5 per cent to 4 per cent in two equal phases. This step is projected to release approximately Rs 1.16 lakh crore into the banking system, easing liquidity pressures and enabling better alignment with the productive requirements of the economy.

The report noted that the central bank is likely to remain proactive in its liquidity management to ensure money market interest rates remain stable and orderly. The report also pointed to a convergence in credit and deposit growth rates due to a slowdown in credit demand. Asset quality concerns persist, especially for banks with significant exposure to unsecured lending segments, which have faced stress in previous quarters. Credit costs are expected to remain elevated in the second half of the fiscal year due to these ongoing challenges.

It said "The latest data shows the convergence of credit and deposit growth rates, mainly owing to a slowdown in credit growth". The report emphasized the importance of balancing growth and financial stability, with the CRR cut serving as a timely intervention to support the banking sector amid evolving macroeconomic conditions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

 Australia
2
Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

 Global
3
Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

 Global
4
California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024