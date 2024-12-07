Left Menu

Massive Income Tax raids underway in Andamans: Official

Over 120 officials of the Income Tax Department are conducting searches at multiple locations in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, a senior official said on Saturday.The searches started on December 4 over suspected irregularities in filing returns by some businessmen in the archipelago, and are underway, the I-T official said.An I-T team from Kolkata is conducting raids in several offices in Church Road, Phoenix Bay, Marine Hills, Aberdeen Bazaar and Dilanipur areas of Port Blair.

PTI | Portblair | Updated: 07-12-2024 12:44 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 12:44 IST
Massive Income Tax raids underway in Andamans: Official
  • Country:
  • India

Over 120 officials of the Income Tax Department are conducting searches at multiple locations in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, a senior official said on Saturday.

The searches started on December 4 over suspected irregularities in filing returns by some businessmen in the archipelago, and are underway, the I-T official said.

''An I-T team from Kolkata is conducting raids in several offices in Church Road, Phoenix Bay, Marine Hills, Aberdeen Bazaar and Dilanipur areas of Port Blair. Search operations are also underway in Babu Lane and Junglighat areas,'' the official said.

Similar raids are underway in offices on MG Road and Gurdwara Lane, he said.

''It is a well-coordinated operation and we will reveal the findings soon. We suspect irregularities in filing returns and GST-related issues,'' the official said.

A team of over 120 I-T officials from Kolkata landed at Veer Savarkar International Airport here on December 4, and they also alerted the airport officials to prevent the businessmen whose offices are being searched from boarding flights to leave Port Blair, another source in the department said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

 Australia
2
Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

 Global
3
Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

 Global
4
California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024