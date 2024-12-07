Left Menu

Revival on Wings: PIA's European Comeback Soars Hopes for Privatisation

Pakistan International Airlines is set to resume flights to Europe in January, following a lift of the ban by European aviation authorities. This development is anticipated to boost the airline's privatisation prospects as part of the government's agreement with the International Monetary Fund to manage financial woes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 07-12-2024 22:18 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 22:18 IST
  • Pakistan

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) announced its resumption of flights to Europe starting January 10, with the first flight scheduled for Paris, following the lifting of the 2020 ban by the European aviation watchdog over safety concerns.

The airline plans to operate initial flights twice a week, gradually increasing frequency based on demand, while negotiations for UK flight resumption are underway, said PIA spokesperson Hafeez Khan.

The removal of the European ban is expected to revive interest from private investors in PIA's privatisation, as previous attempts to sell shares fell short due to the ban and the carrier's financial troubles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

