Left Menu

Booming Hosiery Market: 10-12% Revenue Surge Predicted for 2024-25

CRISIL Ratings forecasts a 10-12% revenue increase for Indian hosiery makers in 2024-25, driven by revived rural demand, robust export volumes, and modern trade sales. Despite a minor dip in sales prices, improved margins and higher capacity utilization are expected amid stable yarn prices and strong channel partner demand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 10:35 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 10:35 IST
Booming Hosiery Market: 10-12% Revenue Surge Predicted for 2024-25
Representative Image (Pexels.com). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian hosiery manufacturers are poised for a significant 10-12% growth in revenue for the fiscal year 2024-25, according to CRISIL Ratings. This optimistic forecast arises from a revival in rural demand, support from the export market, and strong sales through modern trade channels.

The anticipated volume growth is expected to offset a slight year-on-year decline in average sales due to lower selling prices aimed at clearing year-end inventory. The industry's operating margin is projected to improve by 150-200 basis points, thanks to reduced input prices and better capacity utilization driven by increased volumes.

CRISIL Ratings Director Argha Chanda highlighted factors like enhanced agricultural yields from an above-normal monsoon, increased government spending on rural infrastructure, and rising exports to regions like the Middle East and North Africa. These elements, coupled with robust urban demand supported by expanding modern trade, will bolster volume growth and industry resilience.

The hosiery sector typically experiences a surge in activity towards the fiscal year's close as partners stock up for summer demand. Last year's sales were hindered by cautious stocking amidst falling yarn prices. However, price stability and a minimal dip in selling prices this fiscal have rejuvenated demand. Manufacturers are expected to scale back on advertising spending while increasing operating leverage through higher capacity utilization.

This scenario is expected to enhance liquidity, with greater cash accruals and reduced inventory holding periods lowering the industry's working capital needs. This strategic approach is set to fortify the financial standing of hosiery players in the market. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024