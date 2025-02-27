FC Goa's Narrow Win Tightens Semifinal Grip in ISL 2024-25 Clash

FC Goa emerged victorious with a 1-0 win against Punjab FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 on Thursday. This triumph elevates the Gaurs to 45 points from 22 matches, firmly securing their second position and eyeing a direct semi-final entry.

Carl McHugh shone for Goa, scoring the lone goal late in the first half. His success began with a strategic throw-in by Udanta Singh, which McHugh converted with a powerful strike into the bottom left corner, putting Goa ahead before the break.

Despite Punjab FC's aggressive posture in the second half, including attempts by Giakoumakis and Singh, they failed to break through Goa's defense. Goa's solid performance was underscored by McHugh, who completed most of his passes and contributed defensively. Both teams will face new opponents in their upcoming matches.

