Left Menu

EPFO Retains 8.25% Interest Rate for 2024-25

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has decided to retain an interest rate of 8.25% on EPF deposits for the financial year 2024-25. This rate was slightly increased from the previous year's 8.15%. The decision now awaits the Finance Ministry's approval before crediting to subscribers' accounts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2025 12:04 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 12:04 IST
EPFO Retains 8.25% Interest Rate for 2024-25
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) announced on Friday that it will retain an 8.25% interest rate on employee provident fund (EPF) deposits for the 2024-25 fiscal year. This decision echoes the previous interest rate set for 2023-24 and is slightly higher than the 8.15% offered in 2022-23.

In a significant year-on-year move, EPFO had earlier dropped the EPF interest rate to 8.1% for the 2021-22 period, marking the lowest in over four decades. Prior to this, interest rates fluctuated, with a notable drop to an eight-year low of 8.5% in 2019-20, down from 8.65% the year prior.

The new rate, awaiting approval from the Ministry of Finance, highlights EPFO's mechanism of aligning yield with broader economic indicators. Once ratified, the interest will be credited to the accounts of over seven crore EPFO subscribers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025