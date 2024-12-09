Left Menu

China's Economic Shift: Loosening Monetary Policy Amid Tariff Tensions

China's leaders plan to loosen monetary policy to support the slowing economy. Premier Li Qiang criticized higher tariffs on Chinese exports, noting they hinder global growth. State media reported that leaders will adopt more active fiscal and moderately loose monetary policies, marking a significant economic policy shift.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 09-12-2024 16:18 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 16:18 IST
China's Economic Shift: Loosening Monetary Policy Amid Tariff Tensions
  • Country:
  • Thailand

China's top leaders have announced plans to loosen monetary policy to address the slowing economy while challenging the threat of higher tariffs on Chinese exports, which Premier Li Qiang says undermine global growth. This move follows the ruling Communist Party's Politburo meeting where it was resolved to implement 'more active fiscal policies and moderately loose monetary policies.'

The shift from 14 years of 'prudent' monetary policy to a more lenient approach spurred investor optimism, driving the Hang Seng index up by 2.8%. Stephen Innes from SPI Asset Management highlighted the recalibration as a strategy to soften the impact of expected economic shocks from tariffs. Meanwhile, longstanding market promises were reiterated, though the clearer support policy stance from September remains intact, according to Julian Evans-Pritchard.

With economic growth falling short of the 5% target and consumer inflation at a moderate 0.2%, China promises a 'combination punch' of government spending and easier credit to boost consumption. The Politburo vows to improve public welfare, as youth unemployment remains high, while Premier Li indirectly criticized nations imposing high tariffs, notably on advanced technology exports, hinting at tensions with the US.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024