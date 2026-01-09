REFILE-UPDATE 1-Homeland Security says Portland driver 'weaponized' vehicle before shooting

Border ‌patrol agents were conducting a vehicle stop Thursday in ⁠Portland, Oregon when the driver "weaponized" the vehicle before an officer "fired a ​defensive shot," the Department of Homeland ‍Security said Thursday on X.

DHS said the passenger of the vehicle was ⁠the ‌target ⁠of the stop. Portland police said Thursday that ‍two people were in the hospital following ​a shooting involving federal agents.

Police ⁠received reports Thursday afternoon of a man ⁠who had been shot in southeast Portland. Officers found a ⁠man and woman with gunshot wounds, Portland ⁠police ‌said in a statement.

