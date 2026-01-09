UPDATE 2-Russian attack hits infrastructure target in western Lviv region, governor says

A Russian attack struck an infrastructure target in ‌western Ukraine's Lviv region, officials in the region said early on Friday, although providing no details on the ⁠weapon used.

Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi and regional governor Maksym Kozytskyi, writing on Telegram, said little about the strike and made no comment on suggestions that ​a Russian hypersonic Oreshnik might have been fired. Sadovyi said it was for ‍Ukraine's military to determine if the weapon deployed by Russian forces was an Oreshnik missile.

Kozytskyi said experts were examining the area where the strike occurred. Ukrainian media quoted the ⁠West ‌command of the ⁠Ukrainian Air Force as saying a ballistic missile had been used and had been travelling at ‍a speed of nearly 13,000 km per hour (8,000 mph).

The report said the ​type of missile still needed to be determined. Russia fired an Oreshnik ⁠missile against the Ukrainian city of Dnipro for the first time in November 2024.

Russian President ⁠Vladimir Putin has said the Oreshnik's destructive power is comparable to that of a nuclear weapon, even when fitted with a conventional warhead. Ukraine's ⁠Air Force warned of the threat of missiles being fired from a Russian ⁠testing ground ‌in Kapustin Yar, where the Oreshnik is based in southeastern Russia. Oreshnik missiles have also been based in Russia's ally, ⁠Belarus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)