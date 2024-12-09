Left Menu

Automakers Gear Up for January Price Hike

Leading automakers in India, including Tata Motors, Kia, Maruti Suzuki, and Hyundai, have announced vehicle price hikes starting January 2025. These increases, ranging from 2 to 4 percent, aim to offset rising input and operational costs. Companies are absorbing part of these costs to mitigate customer impact.

Several major automakers in India, such as Tata Motors, Kia, Maruti Suzuki, and Hyundai, are set to increase vehicle prices starting in January 2025.

The price adjustments, which range from 2 to 4 percent, come as a response to escalating input costs and operational expenses.

Despite these changes, companies are making efforts to absorb some of these costs to reduce the financial impact on consumers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

