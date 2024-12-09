Automakers Gear Up for January Price Hike

Several major automakers in India, such as Tata Motors, Kia, Maruti Suzuki, and Hyundai, are set to increase vehicle prices starting in January 2025.

The price adjustments, which range from 2 to 4 percent, come as a response to escalating input costs and operational expenses.

Despite these changes, companies are making efforts to absorb some of these costs to reduce the financial impact on consumers.

(With inputs from agencies.)