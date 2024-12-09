Left Menu

Advertising Giants Unite: Omnicom Acquires Interpublic Group

Omnicom has agreed to acquire Interpublic Group in a significant stock-for-stock transaction, forming a major advertising conglomerate with combined revenue nearing USD 26 billion. The merger, expected to finalize next year, grants Omnicom shareholders majority ownership and anticipates cost savings of USD 750 million annually.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 09-12-2024 18:46 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 18:46 IST
Advertising Giants Unite: Omnicom Acquires Interpublic Group
  • Country:
  • United States

Omnicom has announced a groundbreaking acquisition of Interpublic Group in a stock-for-stock deal set to forge an advertising behemoth with nearly USD 26 billion in annual revenue.

Upon completion, Omnicom shareholders will control 60.6% of the new entity, with Interpublic shareholders holding 39.4%.

The merged company will continue under the Omnicom name and trade on the NYSE as 'OMC'. Anticipated annual savings rise to USD 750 million, with the transaction closing in the latter half of next year pending shareholder approvals.

Investors reacted strongly Monday; Interpublic shares surged over 15%, while Omnicom shares dipped over 2%.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024