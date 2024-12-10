Pioneering Educational Journeys: Trip with Nirbhay Expands Horizons

Nashik, Maharashtra, December 10, 2024 – Over the past 14 years, Trip with Nirbhay by Eduexpress Overseas Tours and Travels has cemented its reputation as a leader in student and educational travel. Founded in 2010 by Nirbhay Manoj Bardiya, the company excels in providing comprehensive travel solutions.

Nirbhay Manoj Bardiya, leveraging his extensive industry experience, is spearheading a new initiative set to offer exclusive travel experiences under his expert guidance. The brand's track record boasts over 20,000 successful trips and a 98% satisfaction rate, a testament to its quality service.

Trip with Nirbhay continues to push the boundaries of educational travel by offering all-in-one travel solutions, including MICE services, and maintaining a strong focus on customer satisfaction. The company remains dedicated to delivering enriching travel experiences for schools, colleges, and corporate travelers.

