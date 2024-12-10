Squat Up in Mumbai Debuts Pickleball Courts and Outdoor Terrace Workouts

In a bid to revolutionize the fitness experience, Squat Up in Mumbai has introduced new features, including pickleball courts and an open terrace workout area, enhancing its status as a top fitness destination.

Founded by Maitri Boda, Squat Up began as a personal transformation journey and has flourished into a vibrant community that encourages a supportive fitness atmosphere. It offers various classes and boasts an expert team of trainers to help individuals reach their wellness ambitions.

The new offerings at Squat Up include two cutting-edge pickleball courts, making it the first gym in Mumbai to incorporate this sport. Additionally, the open terrace workout space promises rejuvenating exercises amidst nature. Members can also enjoy the gym's modern interiors and state-of-the-art equipment, such as Hammer Strength and Hoist.

