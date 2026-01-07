Beating the Heat: Safe Summer Workouts

Summer invites outdoor exercise enthusiasts, but rising temperatures pose significant risks. Maintaining year-round physical activity is important for health, yet hot weather requires extra caution due to increased sweating and potential heat-related illnesses.

The human body typically maintains a core temperature around 37°C, but exercising in hot and humid environments can disrupt this balance. Factors like humidity, wind speed, and solar load contribute to exertional heat illness, highlighting the need for precautionary measures.

Experts recommend strategies like keeping hydrated and wearing breathable clothing to mitigate heat stress. Gradual acclimatization and adjusting exercise goals are also advised for those planning strenuous activities in the heat.