Beating the Heat: Safe Summer Workouts

Exercising outdoors during summer can be challenging due to heat and humidity. Understanding the risks of exertional heat illness is crucial. Factors like workout intensity, environment, and individual acclimatization affect heat management. Staying hydrated, wearing appropriate clothing, and pacing oneself are vital strategies for safe physical activities in hot weather.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 07-01-2026 10:36 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 10:36 IST
Summer invites outdoor exercise enthusiasts, but rising temperatures pose significant risks. Maintaining year-round physical activity is important for health, yet hot weather requires extra caution due to increased sweating and potential heat-related illnesses.

The human body typically maintains a core temperature around 37°C, but exercising in hot and humid environments can disrupt this balance. Factors like humidity, wind speed, and solar load contribute to exertional heat illness, highlighting the need for precautionary measures.

Experts recommend strategies like keeping hydrated and wearing breathable clothing to mitigate heat stress. Gradual acclimatization and adjusting exercise goals are also advised for those planning strenuous activities in the heat.

