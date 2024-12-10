Left Menu

Ajay Seth Steps Up: Navigating Dual Roles in Economic Affairs and Revenue

Economic Affairs Secretary, Ajay Seth, is assigned additional charge of the Revenue Department following Sanjay Malhotra's appointment as RBI Governor. Ajay Seth will hold both positions temporarily until a new Revenue Secretary is appointed. A seasoned IAS officer, Seth has a rich background in finance and public administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2024 20:23 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 20:23 IST
Ajay Seth Steps Up: Navigating Dual Roles in Economic Affairs and Revenue
Ajay Seth
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent government reshuffle, Ajay Seth, currently the Economic Affairs Secretary, has been handed the additional responsibility of the Revenue Department. This decision follows the appointment of Sanjay Malhotra, the former Revenue Secretary, as the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India.

With Malhotra poised to assume his new role at the RBI on December 11 for a three-year term, Seth steps in to manage dual responsibilities. The government has not yet appointed a permanent successor for the Revenue Secretary position, leaving Seth in charge until further notice.

An IAS officer from the Karnataka cadre, Ajay Seth brings over thirty years of expertise in public finance, tax policy, and international financial cooperation to his new extension of duties. His academic credentials include a B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering and an MBA, marking him as a well-rounded leader in the governmental fiscal management landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024