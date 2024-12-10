Ajay Seth Steps Up: Navigating Dual Roles in Economic Affairs and Revenue
Economic Affairs Secretary, Ajay Seth, is assigned additional charge of the Revenue Department following Sanjay Malhotra's appointment as RBI Governor. Ajay Seth will hold both positions temporarily until a new Revenue Secretary is appointed. A seasoned IAS officer, Seth has a rich background in finance and public administration.
- Country:
- India
In a recent government reshuffle, Ajay Seth, currently the Economic Affairs Secretary, has been handed the additional responsibility of the Revenue Department. This decision follows the appointment of Sanjay Malhotra, the former Revenue Secretary, as the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India.
With Malhotra poised to assume his new role at the RBI on December 11 for a three-year term, Seth steps in to manage dual responsibilities. The government has not yet appointed a permanent successor for the Revenue Secretary position, leaving Seth in charge until further notice.
An IAS officer from the Karnataka cadre, Ajay Seth brings over thirty years of expertise in public finance, tax policy, and international financial cooperation to his new extension of duties. His academic credentials include a B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering and an MBA, marking him as a well-rounded leader in the governmental fiscal management landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
RBI Governor Das Discharged After Health Scare
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Hospitalized for Observation
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Discharged After Health Scare
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Hospitalized for Observation Due to Acidity
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Hospitalized for Acidity, Now Stable