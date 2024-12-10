Ajay Seth Steps Up: Navigating Dual Roles in Economic Affairs and Revenue

In a recent government reshuffle, Ajay Seth, currently the Economic Affairs Secretary, has been handed the additional responsibility of the Revenue Department. This decision follows the appointment of Sanjay Malhotra, the former Revenue Secretary, as the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India.

With Malhotra poised to assume his new role at the RBI on December 11 for a three-year term, Seth steps in to manage dual responsibilities. The government has not yet appointed a permanent successor for the Revenue Secretary position, leaving Seth in charge until further notice.

An IAS officer from the Karnataka cadre, Ajay Seth brings over thirty years of expertise in public finance, tax policy, and international financial cooperation to his new extension of duties. His academic credentials include a B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering and an MBA, marking him as a well-rounded leader in the governmental fiscal management landscape.

