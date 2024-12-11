Vishal Mega Mart Set for IPO Splash with Rs 2,400 Crore Anchor Investment

Supermarket giant Vishal Mega Mart has garnered Rs 2,400 crore from anchor investors ahead of its eagerly anticipated initial public offering (IPO).

Significant stakeholders such as SBI Mutual Fund and the Government of Singapore have been allotted shares during the anchor round, according to exchange data.

The IPO, scheduled between December 11 and December 13, is solely an offer-for-sale, with the proceeds going to the primary shareholder Samayat Services LLP.

(With inputs from agencies.)