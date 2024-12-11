Left Menu

Vishal Mega Mart Set for IPO Splash with Rs 2,400 Crore Anchor Investment

Vishal Mega Mart has secured Rs 2,400 crore from anchor investors as part of its IPO plan. Major investors include SBI Mutual Fund, Government of Singapore, and others. The IPO is purely an offer-for-sale by Samayat Services LLP, raising no new funds for the company.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2024 10:25 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 10:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Supermarket giant Vishal Mega Mart has garnered Rs 2,400 crore from anchor investors ahead of its eagerly anticipated initial public offering (IPO).

Significant stakeholders such as SBI Mutual Fund and the Government of Singapore have been allotted shares during the anchor round, according to exchange data.

The IPO, scheduled between December 11 and December 13, is solely an offer-for-sale, with the proceeds going to the primary shareholder Samayat Services LLP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

