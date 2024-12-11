OYO Boosts Global Presence with New Rajasthan Hub
Travel tech giant OYO is rapidly expanding in Rajasthan by onboarding a hotel every 2-3 days and establishing a back office to support its overseas operations. CEO Ritesh Agarwal highlights the winter season as crucial for tourism, marking significant growth post-Covid.
OYO, the travel tech platform, is accelerating its expansion in Rajasthan by adding a new hotel every 2-3 days. The company plans to establish a back office in the state to bolster its overseas business operations, according to CEO Ritesh Agarwal.
During the Rising Rajasthan Summit, Agarwal stated that approximately 1 lakh customers make bookings each day across India, with a similar number staying at OYO hotels overseas.
Acknowledging the growth in the tourism sector, Agarwal attributed this to a renewed zest for life among people post-Covid, leading to a significant rise in the hospitality industry.
