OYO Boosts Global Presence with New Rajasthan Hub

OYO, the travel tech platform, is accelerating its expansion in Rajasthan by adding a new hotel every 2-3 days. The company plans to establish a back office in the state to bolster its overseas business operations, according to CEO Ritesh Agarwal.

During the Rising Rajasthan Summit, Agarwal stated that approximately 1 lakh customers make bookings each day across India, with a similar number staying at OYO hotels overseas.

Acknowledging the growth in the tourism sector, Agarwal attributed this to a renewed zest for life among people post-Covid, leading to a significant rise in the hospitality industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)