Rail Blockade Sparks Train Disruptions in West Bengal

In a significant disruption to railway services, a blockade orchestrated by the Greater Coochbehar People's Association at Jorai railway station in West Bengal led to two train cancellations and multiple diversions. The protest called for the establishment of a separate state, Greater Coochbehar, and lasted from early morning until late morning.

According to Northeast Frontier Railway officials, thousands of demonstrators gathered at the station, prompting heavy police deployment to maintain order. The blockade, starting at 6:45 am, was concluded at 11:45 am, allowing train operations to resume after officials inspected the tracks for safety.

The blockade resulted in the cancellation of the Vande Bharat Express and Bongaigaon Express, while several other trains were rerouted. Train services resumed to normal following the withdrawal of the protesters and clearance of the tracks for movement.

(With inputs from agencies.)