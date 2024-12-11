Left Menu

Rail Blockade Sparks Train Disruptions in West Bengal

A rail blockade at West Bengal's Jorai railway station by the Greater Coochbehar People's Association disrupted train operations. The protest, demanding the creation of a 'Greater Coochbehar' state, led to train cancellations and diversions. Train services resumed after the blockade was lifted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 11-12-2024 14:03 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 13:45 IST
In a significant disruption to railway services, a blockade orchestrated by the Greater Coochbehar People's Association at Jorai railway station in West Bengal led to two train cancellations and multiple diversions. The protest called for the establishment of a separate state, Greater Coochbehar, and lasted from early morning until late morning.

According to Northeast Frontier Railway officials, thousands of demonstrators gathered at the station, prompting heavy police deployment to maintain order. The blockade, starting at 6:45 am, was concluded at 11:45 am, allowing train operations to resume after officials inspected the tracks for safety.

The blockade resulted in the cancellation of the Vande Bharat Express and Bongaigaon Express, while several other trains were rerouted. Train services resumed to normal following the withdrawal of the protesters and clearance of the tracks for movement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

