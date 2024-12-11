Mangaluru Set to Soar: New Direct Flights Connecting to Singapore

Mangaluru's air connectivity is set to expand significantly with the introduction of direct flights to Singapore, starting early next year. Air India Express will operate the two new routes, as announced by Captain Brijesh Chowta, a Lok Sabha member from Dakshina Kannada.

In a heartfelt post on the social media platform 'X', Chowta expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming flights. He highlighted a corresponding increase in flights connecting Mangaluru with Pune and Delhi, catering to the demands for improved connectivity.

The new service aligns with the Indian government's Act East strategy, strengthening ties with ASEAN and East Asian countries. Chowta encouraged the Mangalurean diaspora in Singapore to reconnect with their heritage, suggesting the enhancements would bolster business, tourism, and cultural exchanges.

(With inputs from agencies.)