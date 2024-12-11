Left Menu

Mangaluru Set to Soar: New Direct Flights Connecting to Singapore

Mangaluru will soon have direct flights to Singapore, thanks to Air India Express. Two additional flights will connect Mangaluru with Pune and Delhi. This development fulfills a long-standing demand and aligns with India's Act East policy. It aims to boost business and cultural ties with Singapore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 11-12-2024 20:04 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 20:04 IST
Mangaluru Set to Soar: New Direct Flights Connecting to Singapore
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mangaluru's air connectivity is set to expand significantly with the introduction of direct flights to Singapore, starting early next year. Air India Express will operate the two new routes, as announced by Captain Brijesh Chowta, a Lok Sabha member from Dakshina Kannada.

In a heartfelt post on the social media platform 'X', Chowta expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming flights. He highlighted a corresponding increase in flights connecting Mangaluru with Pune and Delhi, catering to the demands for improved connectivity.

The new service aligns with the Indian government's Act East strategy, strengthening ties with ASEAN and East Asian countries. Chowta encouraged the Mangalurean diaspora in Singapore to reconnect with their heritage, suggesting the enhancements would bolster business, tourism, and cultural exchanges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024